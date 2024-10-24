MLA vows nutritious meals at govt school

Nagar Kurnool: MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy warned on Wednesday action would be taken if quality meals were not provided to students at government schools. He visited the government school in Nandi Vaddeyman in Bijnapally mandal in his constituency. During the visit, several students complained about the substandard meals provided under the midday meal scheme.

The students raised the issue of lack of benches and chairs in classrooms. The MLA assured them that all amenities would be provided soon. He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government was prioritising education and healthcare in the state.

He also mentioned that integrated schools were being established to offer higher education to the underprivileged in the constituency. The MLA noted that many schools were facing several issues, and he would address the concerns of students.