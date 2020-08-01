MLAs should come to the rescue of party workers in distress: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the party MLAs to come to the rescue of the party workers and bring their issues to the notice of the party.

The TRS leader was speaking to party workers during the occasion of distribution of insurance claims cheques to the family members of the deceased TRS workers at Telangana Bhavan. Stating that TRS means 'Tiruguleni Rajakiya Shakti', Rama Rao said that it was all because of the efforts and commitment of party workers. "The MLAs should come to the rescue of the party workers and bring their issues to the notice of the party by visiting their houses," said Rao.

The TRS leader said that TRS was now at a stage where it could save the party workers. The party paid Rs 16.11 crore as premium to the insurance companies, said Rao recalling that the party had seen many ups and downs during the last twenty years. "Party chief KCR had asked people to kill him with stones if he backs off from the Telangana movement. It was the confidence filled by him in the masses. The party has seen many conspiracies during the last 13 years. The efforts and dedication of the party workers will not go waste," said Rao. He further said that the aim of the government was to have all round development of the state.

KTR called upon the party leaders to serve needy till there is corona in the state and also come to the rescue of the people as per their capabilities. The party's training program for workers was postponed because of covid.

The TRS working president criticised opposition party leaders for targeting chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Before targeting KCR, the BJP and Congress leaders should remember that because of CM KCR they got their posts, said KTR.