MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy Fights for Farmers: Demands Ethanol Factory Cancellation & Fair Municipal Policies

Gadwal: In a bold speech at the Telangana Legislative Council, MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy strongly opposed the establishment of an ethanol factory in Rajoli Mandal’s Peddadhanwada village. He demanded the immediate cancellation of permissions for the factory, citing severe consequences for local farmers and the environment. His passionate plea emphasized that the factory would harm groundwater quality, threaten public health, and negatively impact agriculture-dependent villages.

Opposition to the Ethanol Factory

MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy highlighted that the Alampur constituency is predominantly agricultural, with a majority of the population depending on farming for their livelihood. He informed the Council that despite opposition from more than 12 villages, the government had granted approval for the ethanol factory in Peddadhanwada. Expressing deep concern, he urged the Speaker to intervene and revoke the permissions immediately.

Addressing Minister Seethakka, he emotionally appealed, "All our people are farmers, please do not take away their livelihood." He called upon District Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to take immediate steps to halt the factory’s construction. In a direct challenge, he suggested relocating the factory to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s own constituency, Kodangal, instead of disrupting the lives of farmers in Alampur.

He also pointed out that similar factories in other areas had already caused serious issues, including water contamination and health hazards. He warned that allowing the ethanol factory in Alampur would create long-term problems for the people.

Concerns Over Municipality Expansions

Challa Venkatrami Reddy also raised objections to the way villages located far from municipal centers were forcibly merged into municipalities. He questioned the logic behind including gram panchayats situated five kilometers away from a municipality, arguing that it was creating administrative and logistical problems for residents.

Due to the absence of elected village sarpanches, local governance has weakened, with only panchayat secretaries managing affairs. This, he claimed, has stalled development in rural areas. He urged the government to conduct immediate sarpanch elections, stating that elected representatives could help secure central funds for village development.

Demand for Fair Municipal Taxes and Payments for Contractors

Raising another significant issue, the MLC pointed out the unjust burden of high municipal taxes on small municipalities. He noted that municipalities like Alampur, Vaddepalli, and Aija were being charged the same tax rates as larger municipalities like Gadwal. This, he argued, was unfair to the common people, who were struggling to afford such high rates.

“How can ordinary citizens pay the same tax as those in bigger municipalities? This needs to be reduced,” he urged.

Furthermore, he criticized the delay in payments to contractors for municipal works. He questioned why payments were still pending despite the completion of various developmental works. With municipal chairpersons' terms ending, he asked whether the government intended to withhold payments until the next elections. He demanded that all outstanding bills be cleared immediately, emphasizing that workers and contractors should not suffer due to bureaucratic delays.

Political and Public Reactions

Challa Venkatrami Reddy’s speech resonated with both political leaders and the public. His calls for canceling the ethanol factory and reducing municipal taxes were met with widespread support. His demand for immediate payment to contractors found backing across party lines, as leaders from various political affiliations acknowledged the urgency of the matter.

The people of Alampur constituency, particularly farmers and municipal workers, welcomed his speech. His strong stance on environmental protection, local governance, and fair taxation struck a chord with the community, further solidifying his position as a voice for the people in the Legislative Council.

Conclusion

MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy’s speech in the Legislative Council highlighted critical issues affecting rural Telangana. His demands for canceling the ethanol factory, restructuring municipal tax policies, and clearing contractor payments brought much-needed attention to the struggles of farmers and common citizens. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the state government will respond to these pressing concerns.