MLC polls: Cong’s Narender Reddy files nomination papers

Karimnagar: Congress Graduates’ MLC candidate Vootkuri Narender Reddy said, that he will give a gift to CM Revanth Reddy and Sonia Gandhi by winning with a huge majority as a Graduate’s MLC.

He filed his nomination at the Karimnagar Collectorate on Friday after performing special pujas at the Mahashakti temples along with his family members. Later, speaking to the media he thanked the Congress leadership for allotting him a ticket with confidence and said, that he will uphold the trust of the Congress.

He said, that he will file his second set of nominations on February 10 with a big rally. He praised the Congress for solving the problems of the unemployed in a short time. Along with the party schemes, he said, he will reach out to the graduates with a manifesto in the name of ‘Narendrudi Navaratnalu’. Narendra Reddy, his family and close friends participated in the programme.