- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
MLC polls: Cong’s Narender Reddy files nomination papers
Karimnagar: Congress Graduates’ MLC candidate Vootkuri Narender Reddy said, that he will give a gift to CM Revanth Reddy and Sonia Gandhi by winning with a huge majority as a Graduate’s MLC.
He filed his nomination at the Karimnagar Collectorate on Friday after performing special pujas at the Mahashakti temples along with his family members. Later, speaking to the media he thanked the Congress leadership for allotting him a ticket with confidence and said, that he will uphold the trust of the Congress.
He said, that he will file his second set of nominations on February 10 with a big rally. He praised the Congress for solving the problems of the unemployed in a short time. Along with the party schemes, he said, he will reach out to the graduates with a manifesto in the name of ‘Narendrudi Navaratnalu’. Narendra Reddy, his family and close friends participated in the programme.