MLC Teenmar Mallanna Inaugurates Q News & Shanarthi Telangana Office in Mahbubnagar Amid Massive Public Support

Gadwal: MLC Teenmar Mallanna inaugurated the Q News and Shanarthi Telangana office in Padmavati Colony, Mahbubnagar, marking a significant step in strengthening regional journalism and public awareness initiatives. BC leader Vadde Janayya, along with Teenmar Mallanna’s team and key leaders from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, participated in the grand event.

The inauguration was attended by several district leaders, including:

Kommula Praveen Raj – Jogulamba Gadwal District President

Ravi Mudiraj – Mahbubnagar District President

Satish – Nagar Kurnool District President

Shiva Veera reddy – Narampet District President

Vijay Yadav – Vanaparthi District President

Neela Narasimhulu – Jogulamba Gadwal Team Member

The event witnessed a large gathering of people, reflecting strong public support for independent journalism and the efforts of Teenmar Mallanna’s team in voicing regional issues.

The newly inaugurated Q News and Shanarthi Telangana office aims to serve as a platform to highlight public concerns, address social issues, and promote transparent journalism in the region. The presence of prominent district leaders and the overwhelming participation of the public emphasized the importance of media in driving change and empowering communities.