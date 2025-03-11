Live
- AP assembly session: Nara Lokesh announces plans for 125 special needs schools in the state
- Man Arrested with Fake Indian Passport at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
Just In
MLC Teenmar Mallanna Inaugurates Q News & Shanarthi Telangana Office in Mahbubnagar Amid Massive Public Support
Gadwal: MLC Teenmar Mallanna inaugurated the Q News and Shanarthi Telangana office in Padmavati Colony, Mahbubnagar, marking a significant step in...
Gadwal: MLC Teenmar Mallanna inaugurated the Q News and Shanarthi Telangana office in Padmavati Colony, Mahbubnagar, marking a significant step in strengthening regional journalism and public awareness initiatives. BC leader Vadde Janayya, along with Teenmar Mallanna’s team and key leaders from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, participated in the grand event.
The inauguration was attended by several district leaders, including:
Kommula Praveen Raj – Jogulamba Gadwal District President
Ravi Mudiraj – Mahbubnagar District President
Satish – Nagar Kurnool District President
Shiva Veera reddy – Narampet District President
Vijay Yadav – Vanaparthi District President
Neela Narasimhulu – Jogulamba Gadwal Team Member
The event witnessed a large gathering of people, reflecting strong public support for independent journalism and the efforts of Teenmar Mallanna’s team in voicing regional issues.
The newly inaugurated Q News and Shanarthi Telangana office aims to serve as a platform to highlight public concerns, address social issues, and promote transparent journalism in the region. The presence of prominent district leaders and the overwhelming participation of the public emphasized the importance of media in driving change and empowering communities.