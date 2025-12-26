MMTS special services set to ensure smooth NY travel for Calvary Temple worshippers

Hyderabad: Christmas and New Year celebrations at Calvary Temple concluded smoothly this year, bolstered by special MMTS services operated by South Central Railway (SCR). These additional suburban trains proved vital in managing the massive influx of devotees, ensuring safe and hassle-free movement across the city during one of its busiest festive windows.

On Christmas Day, the dedicated MMTS services operated between Hyderabad, Lingampalli, and Falaknuma, connecting major suburban hubs. The trains saw heavy patronage, with commuters commending the railway authorities for timely departures and well-organised crowd management. To further facilitate worshippers attending midnight prayers, SCR operated late-night “watch night” services into the early hours of 1 January. This extension allowed thousands to return home safely after midnight, significantly easing road congestion and reducing the city’s dependence on private transport.

Railway officials described the seamless execution of these services as a significant operational success. Close coordination between station management, security personnel, and operations staff ensured that punctuality was maintained despite the large festive crowds.

By extending MMTS operations for major religious gatherings, the railways have reaffirmed their position as the reliable backbone of Hyderabad’s urban transport. Officials noted that the initiative reflects a proactive approach to passenger needs, setting a positive benchmark for managing large-scale public events in the future.