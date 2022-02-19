Modi acting like PM of only north India: KTR

Sircilla: BJP leaders would face the wrath of the TRS workers if they make mindless and false allegations against the TRS government, warned IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

He said the BJP workers tasted the wrath of TRS workers at Jangaon and Armoor and now the same would be repeated in Sircilla if the BJP cadres and leaders failed to mend their ways. Rama Rao addressed a meeting of TRS chief functionaries here on Friday.

He came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Modi was acting as a PM for northern India/Uttarakhand and people must question BJP leaders why Modi was meting out injustice to Telangana.

TRS workers and the common public must teach a lesson to Modi who was questioning the creation of Telangana which is progressing in all fields. Niti Ayog recommended to the Centre to give Rs 24, 000 crore to Telangana and Modi must answer the volume of funds he allotted to the State.

Similarly, Modi should be questioned about the funds he gave to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes. In 2014, Modi said he would open Jandhan accounts promising to give Rs 15 lakh to each person but not even 15 paise was given, Rama Rao alleged.

He said that Modi promised two crore jobs every year. It has been eight years not even one job was given. The TRS cadres have to campaign extensively that BJP means Sabka Saath Sab Bakwas and Bakwas Jhuta Party.

It has been three years since BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar won as Karimnagar MP. Had he brought a single paisa to the constituency, Rama Rao, sought to know. The Centre should give funds to Vemulawada like it did with Ayodhya Temple, he said.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy called Madaram a mini Kumbh Mela and gave Rs 2.5 crore while Rs 375 crore was given for Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 158 medical colleges given across the country none was given to Telangana, he complained.