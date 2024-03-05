'Modi Guarantee ante Gurantee ga Purthi Ayye Gurantee'

Adilabad: Striking a chord with the Adivasi populace dominating the Adilabad district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that until the BJP government at the Centre took the initiative of bravehearts Ramji Gond and Komaram Bhim, their contributions were not recognised and respected in Telangana.

Modi said that no one had ever imagined an Adivasi woman would become President of India and that country would celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as a national festival.

Modi said welfare and well-being of Adivasis tops BJP’s agenda. The BJP-led government at the Centre has created a separate ministry for the tribals, and a museum displaying the contribution of Adivasis in the freedom fight was being launched. Such a museum launched in Telangana was named after Ramji Gond who was the leader of the First War of Independence in the erstwhile Hyderabad Princely State. But the ‘Parivarvad’ parties always opposed such measures.

He said the Centre had also launched a Rs 24,000 crore scheme for the poorest of the poor among Adivasis. It will benefit the small and neglected Adivasi groups like Chanchu, Kolam, Konda Reddy and the like in Telangana. He said it was BJP which gave Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University to Telangana, fulfilling the promise of setting up a Turmeric Board besides, a substantial increase in MSP for cotton. He said that one out of seven mega textile parks in the country was being established in Telangana to benefit cotton farmers in the state.



All this proves that Modi’s guarantee would be fulfilled. “Modi Gurantee ante Gurantee ga Purthi Ayye Gurantee,” he said amidst loud cheers from the public.

Elaborating on the Centre’s commitment to Vikasit Utsav, he listed out projects dedicated or launched in education, the world’s biggest storage scheme, computerisation of cooperatives, largest fertiliser plant and the country’s largest cable bridge, 2,000 railway projects and Rs 10 lakh crore projects in the oil and gas sector, including one in Krishna- Godavari basin and holding the world’s largest textile conclave showcases the speed and scale with which the development agenda is being implemented in a fortnight.