Modi makes sensational claims over Kanch Gachibowli lands: Accuses Telangana Congress of environmental destruction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made sensational remarks regarding the Kanch Gachibowli lands in Telangana, accusing the Congress-led state government of wreaking havoc on nature and destroying forest wealth.

Speaking at a public meeting, Modi criticised the Telangana Congress government, alleging that it is more focused on running bulldozers over forest lands than on governance. He claimed that wild animals are being killed and the environment is being damaged in the name of development.

“We are working to protect the environment, while they are busy destroying it,” said the Prime Minister. He further alleged that the government is turning a blind eye to environmental concerns and is instead engaged in widespread deforestation.

Modi also targeted the Congress over its poll promises, stating that people of Telangana have been deceived in the name of guarantees. “The guarantees they gave were nothing but a betrayal to the people,” he said.

These comments come ahead of crucial elections in the state, with environmental issues now gaining political attention amid broader concerns about urban expansion and ecological preservation.

