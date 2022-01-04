More number of people opting for farming due to govt steps: Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC, on Monday said that the number of people involved in agriculture has increased in the State after various initiatives taken up by the State government.

Kavitha said that the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for two crops per acre under the Rythu Bandhu, water through irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram, the 24-hour power supply has made agriculture profitable and this has resulted in increasing the number of people opting for farming.

The Rythu Bandhu scheme brought by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the benefit of the farmers has shown the way forward for the country. Every year 63 lakh farmers were getting benefited from the scheme.The scheme which was started in 2018 would touch Rs 50,000 crore by January 10, she added. She called upon the farmers to celebrate the occasion and also share their photographs on her twitter account. Responding to the call, an award winning farmer Mallikarjun shared a picture with his crop.