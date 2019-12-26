More than 5,000 PILs to be filed against CAA in Supreme Court

Hyderabad: More than 5,000 Public Interest Litigations (PILs) from Hyderabad will be filed in the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed NRC.

The announcement was made a group of legal experts and Congress senior leaders including TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Hyderabad Congress Committee Minorities Dept Chairman Sameer Waliullah and others at a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club, Somajiguda on Thursday.

Nizamuddin said that so far, as many 98 PILs, have been filed against CAA in the Supreme Court. However, he said at least one lakh PILs should be filed against the controversial Act from across the country. Therefore, he said an arrangement has been made to file at least 5,000 PILs from Hyderabad alone. He said that the entire legal and other costs would be borne by their team and the people could approach them if they wish to file a PIL. He said those willing to file a PIL could contact on Helpline No. 9100109111. The legal documents for the PIL can be signed at four counters in the city. They are Diaper Zone, opp Ramya Hospital, Old Bowenpaly; Adv Rafi Kaleem's office, 3rd floor, Silver Oaks, Masab Tank; PathCare Diagnostic Centre, Paramount Colony and in ex-Corporator Wajid Hussain's office in Anjuman, Bholakpur.

He said these PILs would be filed in the Supreme Court on January 5th, 2020, on an individual basis by the legal team and not in bulk. Therefore, he appealed to the people to approach them if they wish to file the PIL against CAA.

Nizamuddin said that the BJP Government brought CAA, NRC and NPR issues only to divert people's attention from an economic slowdown, falling GDP and rising unemployment. He said that the National Population Register was nothing but the first step to bring National Register of Citizenship (NRC). He said collection of information for Census once in 10 years was routine. However, this time it has been linked with NPR and it was further linked NRC by seeking additional information. He said this time additional information is being sought on parents' date and place of birth for which many citizens might not be able to furnish documents.

Sameer Waliulah said there was a huge contradiction in the statements issued by Prime Minister Narender Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with regard to NRC. He said there was a clear mention of NRC in the address of President Ramnath Kovind to the joint session of Parliament. Further, he said Amit Shah has mentioned about implement NRC at the national level more than once in the Parliament. However, Prime Minister has openly lied in a public meeting that his government never initiated the talk on NRC. He alleged that PM Modi and Amit Shah were misleading the nation on the issue.