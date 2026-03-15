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Mother Allegedly Attacks Son and Daughter in Bhuvanagiri

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 10:04 AM IST
Mother Allegedly Attacks Son and Daughter in Bhuvanagiri
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In Tokkapuram, within Bhuvanagiri Mandal, a tragic incident unfolded as a mother suffering from mental instability attacked her daughter and son with a knife.

In Tokkapuram, within Bhuvanagiri Mandal, a tragic incident unfolded as a mother suffering from mental instability attacked her daughter and son with a knife.

Following the assault, the mother, Neelima, attempted to hang herself. She was rushed to a hospital in Uppal, where doctors reported her condition remains critical. Unfortunately, her daughter, Kruthika Reddy, died from the injuries inflicted during the attack.

Neelima, who was married 15 years ago to Bejjamki Narender Reddy of Jainapalli village in BB Nagar Mandal, had visited her parents’ home on Saturday evening. It is believed that family disputes were a contributing factor behind the incident.

Tags

Bhuvanagiri Family AttackNeelima IncidentKruthika Reddy DeathBB Nagar MandalFamily Dispute Case
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