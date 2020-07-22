Mother, daughter sexually assaulted by landlord in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman and her daughter were allegedly sexually assaulted by her landlord and his three friends here at Sundaraiah Nagar under Chandanagar police station limits in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The accused is learned to have mixed sedatives in their food and performed the gruesome act when the woman (35) and daughter (15) fell unconscious. The woman's 10-year-old son who also had the food was shifted to Niloufer hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the woman and her daughter were also shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Further details over the incident are awaited.

Earlier this month, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls here in Nizamabad district. According to the police, the accused the lured the girls aged about seven and eight years with chocolates. A complaint was filed by the girl's parents when they shared their ordeal.

The police registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.