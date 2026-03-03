Mother Kills Children and Takes Her Own Life in Yadadri

A heartbreaking incident has occurred in Gollagudem village, Yadadri district, where a mother took the lives of her two young children before ending her own life.

Mekala Mahesh Yadav, an employee of the railway department, and his wife Aishwarya, allegedly facing family disputes for some time. The couple have a two-year-old daughter and a ten-month-old son, had recently gone

Following a series of arguments, Aishwarya took her children to her parental home. Family members arranged for her to be admitted to hospital, however, that very night, she suffocated her children with a pillow. Subsequently, she hanged herself from a fan in her residence.

The tragic event has left the local community in shock. The motives behind Aishwarya’s actions remain unclear, but the incident has sparked widespread grief and concern.

Police arrived at the scene to examine the bodies, which were later taken to hospital for postmortem examinations. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation into the case.