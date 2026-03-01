Mother, preterm baby saved in high-risk cardiac pregnancy at Yashoda Hospital

Karimnagar: Ina rare and high-risk case, doctors at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital successfully performed an emergency preterm delivery on a 21-year-old pregnant woman suffering from severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), saving both mother and child.

The patient, who was at 29 weeks and one day of gestation, had a history of ventricular septal defect (VSD) surgery during childhood. With worsening cardiac parameters and a heightened risk of life-threatening complications, a multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from obstetrics, cardiology, anaesthesia and critical care decided to proceed with an emergency lower segment caesarean section (LSCS) on January 5. The surgery was performed under epidural anaesthesia with continuous haemodynamic monitoring to minimise risk.

Dr Lepakshi Dasari said that pregnancy in women with severe pulmonary hypertension is extremely risky and requires meticulous planning. She noted that coordinated teamwork and timely intervention were crucial in ensuring a positive outcome in this case.

Dr Pawan Poddar highlighted that close cardiac monitoring during the procedure helped prevent intraoperative complications and stabilised the mother’s condition.

The baby girl, delivered at 29 weeks and two days, weighed 1.1 kg at birth. She developed respiratory distress and other complications associated with prematurity and was immediately shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for specialised care.

Dr Satyapriya Sahoo stated that early surfactant therapy along with advanced neonatal support played a key role in stabilising the newborn. Following intensive monitoring and treatment, the infant showed steady improvement and was discharged on January 16 weighing 1.6 kg.