Motkupally Narsimhulu heaps praise on KCR

Nampally: Former minister Motkupally Narsimhulu on Friday heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he would remain in the history as the true successor of Dr B R Ambedkar.



He told the media that he was happy to note that the CM had started the Dalit Bandhu scheme; he had never seen a scheme in which Rs 10 lakh was directly credited into the bank accounts of the dalits of the State.

Narsimhulu said, "Vasalamarri village was an example to prove that the Dalit bandhu scheme would be implemented for all dalits of the State. Those who said the scheme would only be confined to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency should hang their heads in shame."