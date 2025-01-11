MP DK Aruna Encourages Youth to Acquire Skills, Promises Support for Women Entrepreneurs

Mahabubnagar : Mahabubnagar MP and BJP National Vice President DK Aruna emphasized the importance of skill development and self-employment during her visit to Amistapur village in Bhoothpur Mandal. Speaking at an event organized by Councilor Fatima Farooq's Tailoring and Training Center, she distributed free sewing machines and certificates to 120 women as part of the third phase of the initiative.

DK Aruna expressed gratitude to Fatima Farooq for her efforts in distributing sewing machines free of cost. She praised Farooq’s commitment to empowering women and commended her for turning her good intentions into impactful actions.

Addressing the gathering, MP Aruna urged women to take advantage of government schemes like Mudra and Vishwakarma loans to start their own businesses. She assured all women interested in entrepreneurship that she would personally ensure the loans are processed and approved.

She encouraged participants to utilize central government funds effectively, acquire skills, and grow independently. "Opportunities must be seized, and with hard work, success is within reach," she stated.

Highlighting the significance of training, she mentioned that learning skills like tailoring and beautician courses could open doors to financial independence. She also noted that Vishwakarma loans of up to ₹3 lakh are available for artisans and self-employed individuals, ensuring that training and verification processes are in place to help them access these benefits.

Aruna emphasized the importance of embracing modern technology and mastering it to excel in chosen fields. She urged everyone not to be discouraged by societal opinions but to stay focused on their goals.

The event saw the distribution of sewing machines and beautician course certificates to women who completed training. MP Aruna reiterated her vision to support skill development and self-reliance, making a strong appeal for more women to come forward and utilize available government resources.