MP DK Aruna Pays Tribute to Mahatma Phule: Calls for Eradication of Inequality and Fulfillment of His Ideals

Gadwal: The birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was celebrated with great fervor in Mahbubnagar, where Member of Parliament DK Aruna led the commemorations with deep respect and powerful messages rooted in equality and social justice.

In a grand celebration held at Padmavathi Colony, MP DK Aruna, accompanied by senior party leaders and numerous party workers, paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The event was marked by a collective pledge to carry forward the visionary ideals of Phule, who championed the cause of the oppressed and underprivileged.

Speaking on the occasion, DK Aruna described Mahatma Phule as a beacon of hope for the marginalized and backward communities. She emphasized that Phule was not just a reformer but a revolutionary whose relentless struggle laid the foundation for the empowerment of the downtrodden.

“Phule dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections. His efforts in the field of women’s education and his fight for equality remain unparalleled,” said DK Aruna.

She further noted that Phule was a true pioneer who fought for the rights of the people and inspired future generations to uphold justice and equality. “He believed that women should have the same rights and freedom as men in society. His thoughts were far ahead of his time,” she added.

Calling on everyone to work towards the realization of Phule’s dreams, DK Aruna said, “We must come together to eliminate social inequalities and fulfill the aspirations of Mahatma Phule. Only then can we build a just and equitable society.”

The event witnessed participation from various sections of society, including youth, women, and members of backward and marginalized communities, all echoing the message of unity, social justice, and empowerment.

The MP concluded her address with a resounding call to action, urging every individual to contribute towards building a society based on the ideals of Mahatma Phule — where dignity, education, and equality are accessible to all.