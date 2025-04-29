MP DK Aruna Shocked by Tragic Death of Nursing Students in Gadwal Accident; Demands Strict Action and Better Medical Care for Injured

Gadwal: In a deeply distressing incident that shook Jogulamba Gadwal district, Member of Parliament DK Aruna expressed profound grief over the tragic death of two nursing students in a horrific road accident. Responding from Delhi, the BJP MP stated that the incident has left her heartbroken and disturbed.

According to initial reports, the accident took place near a sharp curve at the New Housing Board area in Gadwal. A Bolero vehicle reportedly rammed into a group of nursing students who were standing by the roadside, resulting in the untimely death of two students and leaving two others critically injured.

MP DK Aruna, upon learning about the accident, immediately contacted local authorities from Delhi and inquired into the details of the incident. She extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and termed the accident "deeply painful and tragic."

“This unfortunate incident has shaken me. The loss of young lives is irreparable, and I stand in deep sympathy with the families of the deceased,” said DK Aruna in a statement.

She demanded that the responsible individuals be brought to justice swiftly and punished strictly under the law. Furthermore, she directed that the injured students be provided with the best possible medical treatment without any delay.

As the community mourns this tragic loss, there is an urgent call for better road safety measures and accountability to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.