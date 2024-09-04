MP DK Aruna Urges Youth and Women to Utilize Vishwakarma Yojana for Employment Opportunities

Gadwal: Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna has urged unemployed youth and women to take advantage of the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme, introduced by the central government to support artisans from traditional communities. On Tuesday, MP DK Aruna visited Gadwal, where she toured the local SVM Degree College Complex and interacted with women undergoing training at the Prime Minister’s Kushal Center.

MP DK Aruna highlighted that the Modi government is committed to providing employment opportunities for the unemployed youth, contrasting this with the Congress government, which, according to her, is known for deceit in elections. She emphasized that such negative thoughts should not be entertained, as Prime Minister Modi advocates for a positive approach.

MP DK Aruna described the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme as a valuable opportunity for unemployed youth to establish themselves. She encouraged them to make the most of this chance to shape their future positively.