MP Raghuram for regional office of Coconut Board in Kothagudem

MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Wednesday raised a range of issues related to agricultural development, farmers’ welfare and coal supply in the Lok Sabha, urging the Centre to take targeted measures to support cultivators and strengthen infrastructure. Highlighting the potential of coconut cultivation in Telangana, the MP said nearly 3,300 acres are under coconut farming, with a significant share in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Khammam district.

He demanded the establishment of a regional office of the Coconut Development Board at Ashwaraopet or Dummugudem to provide technical assistance and improve market access for farmers. Calling for enhanced support to the agriculture sector, Reddy urged the government to recognise 14 food processing zones in the State on par with mega food parks and extend greater incentives under central schemes to boost rural employment and farmers’ income.

Expressing concern over maize farmers, he said despite production of around 1.685 million metric tonnes, market prices remain below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), leading to losses. He suggested that procurement through the NAFED could help stabilise prices.

On oil palm cultivation, the MP noted that nearly 97,400 hectares are under the crop in the state under the National Mission on Edible Oils. However, he said reduced import duty on crude palm oil has adversely affected domestic farmers by pushing down prices, and called for corrective policy measures.

Reddy also raised concerns over declining budget allocation for agriculture and the exclusion of tenant farmers and agricultural labourers from key schemes. He pointed out that beneficiary numbers under the PM-KISAN have reduced and demanded broader coverage.

Responding to a separate query by the MP, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said coal production in the country has increased, but dependence on imports continues. He informed the House that 17 thermal power plants with a combined capacity of 18,713 MW are fully dependent on imported coal.

The minister added that supplies by Coal India Limited have risen from 596.2 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 781.1 million tonnes in 2024-25, with stock levels standing at 122.46 million tonnes as of March 12, 2026.

He also said the government is implementing a coal logistics plan and aims to complete 33 key railway projects by 2030 to improve transportation efficiency.