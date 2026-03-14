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MP urges early arrangements for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027

  • Created On:  14 March 2026 11:54 AM IST
MP urges early arrangements for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027
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MP Dharmapuri Arvind has urged the state government to take preemptive steps for the smooth conduct of Godavari Pushkaralu–2027. In a letter addressed to Roads and Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, the MP requested comprehensive arrangements at the Godavari river ghats in the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency.

He said crores of devotees are expected to visit major ghats such as Kandakurti, Pochampad, Tadapakal and Walgonda in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts during the Pushkaralu.

Arvind appealed to the government to develop ghats and improve infrastructure including roads, traffic management, drinking water, sanitation, toilets, police security, CCTV cameras, medical camps, ambulances, fire services, power supply, high mast lights, RTC special buses and parking facilities. He also urged the government to sanction necessary funds immediately and complete the works in mission mode to avoid inconvenience to devotees.

Tags

Godavari Pushkaralu 2027Dharmapuri ArvindNizamabadGhat developmentPilgrim infrastructureKomati Reddy Venkat Reddy
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