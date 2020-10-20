Mulugu: Cops reveal identity of slain ultras

Mulugu: The police, who reportedly kept under the wraps the identity of the two CPI-Maoists killed in Sunday's encounter at Musalammagutta (hillock) near Mangapet mandal, disclosed their details on Monday.



Speaking to the media here, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil said that the two Maoists were identified as Ravva Ramal alias Sudheer (30), a native of Jella village under Venkatapuram mandal of the district, who is working as Commander LOS Manuguru and member of Manuguru area committee, and Lakma, a resident of Chennapurm village, is a Dalam member. The SP said that Ravva Ramal, who is involved in six cases carries a reward of Rs 4 lakh on him.

The SP said that exchange of fire took place near Koppugutta, a Gothi Koya hamlet, Southwest of Musalammagutta under the Mangapet Police Station limits. The police recovered one SLR and two SBBLs, some notebooks, kit bags, 2 AK 47 magazines and 16 (7.62 mm) from the encounter spot. The SP said that combing operations will continue in the region. Earlier, the police shifted the bodies of Maoists to Area Hospital in Mulugu for post-mortem.