Mulugu : Cops unearth Maoist arms dump

Mulugu : The Police on Saturday unearthed a huge dump of ammunition and explosives in an agriculture field at Mansingh Thanda.

Speaking to the media, Mulugu ASP P Sai Chaitanya said that they have found a bucket stored about 1.5 meters deep. He said that some papers found in the bucket suggest that the CPI-Maoist Telangana State Committee has conspired to establish anti-government committees in the villages again to assert its existence, overthrow the democratically elected bodies with the armed revolution, collapse the government and bring in a new democratic revolutionary system.

He said that the Maoists stored explosives targeting the police, security forces and people's representatives and with an intention to destroy public property.

The police found 312- Bullets, two detonators and documents relating to CPI Maoist party in the dump. SI Mulugu, Bomb Disposal team, two VROs, and a photographer participated in the raid.

ASP Chennuri Rupesh, DSP K Devender Reddy, SB Rehman and Mulugu SI Harikrishna were among others present.