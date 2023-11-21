Mulugu MLA Sitakka stages dharna at midnight to increase size of her photo on ballot

Mulugu Congress candidate Seethakka protested in front of the Returning Officer's office on Monday midnight, alleging that his photo was small in the EVM ballot paper of Mulugu assembly constituency candidates. She talked to Assistant Returning Officer Vijay Bhaskar and staged a sit-in.

PCC president Revant Reddy called her and inquired about this. Even after 2 o'clock in the night, Seetakka's agitation continued.

Congress ranks also staged a dharna in front of the Mulugu Constituency Election Returning Officer's office on Monday night. They sat in front of the office alleging that the photo of Mulugu Constituency Congress candidate Seetakka was printed in a smaller size and raised slogans to take measures to ensure that Seethakka's photo is equal to that of other candidates in the voting machines.