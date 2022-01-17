Mulugu: Seethakka asks govt to rescue rain-hit farmers

Mulugu: It's demonic to observe Rythu Bandhu Sambaralu (celebration) at a time when the hapless farmers were resorting to suicides due to crop loss, AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said, accusing the ruling TRS leaders of doing so.

Seethakka who inspected damaged chilli crop in Kamalapur village under Mangapet mandal on Sunday criticised the State Government for not consoling and announcing any relief to the farmers who lost their standing crop due to recent hailstorm. The government turned a blind eye when the millers and middlemen robbed the paddy farmers. And now the chilli cultivators who invested Rs 1 lakh per acre are in doldrums due to untimely rains accompanied by hailstorms. It's ridiculous to find the TRS leaders to resort to chest-thumping the dispensation of Rs 50,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu milestone.

Rythu Bandhu has benefited only the big farmers who owned 10s of acres, and it didn't help the small and marginal farmers," Seethakka said.

Instead of self praising, the TRS people's representatives need to reach out to the farmers and assure them of all possible help. She demanded the government to provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the farmers who lost their crop. She asserted that the Congress will exert pressure on the TRS Government until the latter helps the rain-affected farmers.

In another programme, Seethakka distributed blankets to 70 families residing at Dalitwada in Eturnagaram. She was accompanied by Mulugu DCC N Kumaraswamy, senior leaders Md Ayub Khan, M Jayaram Reddy, Md Chand Pasha, M Afsar Pasha, Pujari Surender, Gummadi Somaiah, I Venkanna, N Karamachand Gandhi, Ch Raghu and others.