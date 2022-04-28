Mulugu: Seethakka seeks more Dalit Bandhu units

Mulugu/Mahabubabad: The BJP-led Centre and TRS government in the State are against the interests of the farmers, AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said. Speaking at a meeting at Mallampally village under Mulugu mandal on Wednesday, she said that it's not prosperous for any country where farmers cry for subsistence. "The BJP and the TRS vied with each other in staging dharnas instead of rescuing the paddy farmers from doldrums," Seethakka said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasehkar Rao who claims credit for providing irrigation facilities to one crore acres advised farmers not to go for paddy cultivation. As a result, huge swathes cultivable land has become baron lands, she alleged.

Referring to the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on May 6, she said that Rahul Gandhi will speak on issues faced by the farmers and the government's policies that were affecting the agriculture in the country. She urged farmers to attend the May 6th meeting in big numbers to exert pressure on Centre and State governments. Mulugu DCC president Nallela Kumaraswamy, leaders Golkonda Ravi and Srikanth Reddy were among others.

Attending Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries' awareness programme elsewhere in Kothaguda mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district, Seethakka said that it was a good opportunity for the targeted sections to empower themselves. She urged the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to increase the number of beneficiaries from 100 to 2,000 in Mulugu constituency. District collector K Shashanka was present.