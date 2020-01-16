Municipal elections: KTR holds teleconference with party leaders

In the view of approaching municipal elections, TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao held a teleconference with the party leaders at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday morning.

He directed the leaders over the strategies to be followed and holding campaigns for the elections. He spoke to the party candidates and enquired about the situation in the municipalities. The minister said that the party has implemented several welfare programmes for the people and asked the candidates to explain them to the people.

The candidates were also asked to bring awareness among the people about the programmes announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao such as Aasara, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, the formation of new districts, arrangments of LED lights and more.

The party is implementing the welfare works of Rs 45 crore in the state, KTR said.