Municipality Chairman’s Election: Big blow to Kamareddy MLA as Cong, BRS join hands to defeat BJP nominee

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has expected that the party will win Kamareddy municipal chairman position easily as Kamareddy has the giant killer MLA- Katipally Venkataramana Reddy from the BJP. However, the rival parties, Congress and BRS parties gave a shocker to the BJP by defeating the BJP candidate in Kamareddy municipal chairman elections.

BJP expected that the ruling Congress and opposition party BRS may not join hands. But both arch-rival parties—Congress and BRS parties joined hands and defeated the BJP candidate in Kamareddy municipal chairman position giving a big shocker to not only to local MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy but also to the BJP.

It may be recalled that Katipally Venkataramana Reddy defeated former Chief Minister and BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly elections contesting from BJP and created a sort of history in the political history of Telangana.

However, the same Katipally Venkataramana Reddy received a big jolt by losing the chairman position from the BJP’s kitty. Ruling Congress party and main opposition BRS party joined hands and defeated the BJP candidate in the home town of Kamareddy.

Both Congress and BRS parties fielded independent councillor Ippa Uma Rani as chairperson candidate and Kasarla Godavari as the vice-chairman candidate. In all, 19 councillors from Congress, 11 from BRS, and three Independent candidates raised their hands and voted for the independent candidate Ippa Uma Rani.

Similarly, 17 councillors from BJP, including an MLA, expressed their support for the BJP candidate. With that, the election officials announced that Ippa Umarani was elected as the Chairperson with the support of Congress, BRS parties and Independent candidates.

Kasarla Godavari, a councillor of the 12th ward of the BRS party, was elected as the chairperson with the support of Congress, BRS and Independent councillors.

Later, the chairperson and vice-chairperson were sworn in.