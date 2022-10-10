Munugodu Bypoll Campaign Heats Up: Allegations fly thick and fast between TRS, BJP

Hyderabad: The ruling and Opposition parties are indulging in a war of words over luring and poaching of leaders with money and other means. While the BJP alleges that the local leaders are being lured by the ruling dispensation, the TRS on Sunday said the saffron party was offering cars and bikes to their leaders.

As the Munugodu by-election campaign is turning hot after the notification was issued, the war of words has intensified between both the ruling and Opposition leaders. The pink party has levelled allegations that their leaders were poached by the opposite camp with money and various means.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the TRS leaders were planning to give Rs 40,000 per vote. "Until now, they have been claiming that the development work would ensure their victory; but they are all afraid in the Munugodu election. They are using official machinery and police for their personal gains," charged Bandi.

The TRS counters these claims saying that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is offering Brezza cars and bikes to lure the pink party leaders. "It has come to our notice that the BJP leader has booked 200 Brezza cars and 200 bikes through their dealers. We have credible information; hence we have placed our squads at mandal level to keep an eye and collect all evidence and present it to the Election Commission of India," said Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

The TRS leaders also allege that since the BJP had nothing to show what it did for people during the last eight years, they are resorting to such tactics. "People of Munugodu should think whether they want motors or meters. If they vote for Rajagopal they will get meters. It is a fight between Rajagopal Reddy's money and self-respect of people of Munugodu," quipped Rao.