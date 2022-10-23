Munugodu bypoll imposed to stall KCR's national foray

Hyderabad: The Munugodu by-poll was forced upon the people as part of a larger conspiracy of the BJP top leadership to stall KCR's entry into national politics, alleged Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy here on Saturday.

Addressing the Meet the Press programme at the Press Club in Hyderabad, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said the Bharatiya Janata Party was weakening day by day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's charisma was waning gradually. On the other hand, the newly announced BRS was receiving an overwhelming response among the people across the country.

Since BJP feared the growing popularity of KCR in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hatched a conspiracy by poaching Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who was forced to resign so that KCR would be engaged in the by-election in Munugodu. Rajagopal joined the BJP after obtaining a contract worth Rs18,000 crore.

"BJP is seeing KCR as a big hurdle to the saffron party coming to power for the third consecutive time at the Centre. Hence, they are trying to stop him from entering national politics," the Minister said.