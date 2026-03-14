Musi phase-I will cost Rs 6,500-7,000 cr: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared on Friday that the total cost of the 21-km stretch of the first phase of the Musi Rejuvenation Project would be around Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, including that of the related Gandhi Sarovar Project (Rs 250 crore) and the Mahatma Gandhi statue (Rs 70 crore).

The Chief Minister revealed these details after a presentation on the Musi Rejuvenation Project Phase-I at a programme titled ‘Musi Invites’ organised by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The Chief Minister targeted leaders of opposition parties, alleging that they were spreading lies on the project cost. “A few people with half knowledge and some others were deliberately trying to spread misinformation that the project cost is in over Rs one lakh crore, but the total project cost for 21 km is Rs 6.500 to Rs 7,000 crore. The Gandhi Sarovar will cost around Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore, which is not even 10 per cent of the total cost. They may be thinking they won't get name for what they didn't do”.

He further said: “When good works are taken up for the welfare of people, don't create obstacles. Give suggestions. You may have studied in great institutes, but I studied in government schools. The government is not here to dominate people but as a watchdog,” Revanth Reddy observed.

The Chief Minister recalled how he had visited several countries to study riverfronts for developing the economic system in the city. “I have understood what is required and what should be the future plan. For two years, I discussed it with consultants, environmental experts and examined minute issues,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Hyderabad has 1.34 crore population and by 2050 the population will be around 2.8 crore. The government was linking the Krishna and Godavari rivers for meeting the drinking water needs of the people. He appreciated the works of Nizam rulers. “There may be difference of opinion on Nizam, but he has done some remarkable work. When floods came in 1908, he called tenders and appointed Mokshagundam Vishweshwaraya as a consultant and constructed Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, which are still used for quenching the thirst of the people,” the Chief Minister commented.

Revanth Reddy attacked the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi stating that one party ruled for 12 years at the Centre and another for 10 years in the state. “Why they are not giving suggestions? I am there to take suggestions, but you are simply saying no (to the project). ‘No’ is not the solution for Musi River. We appointed world’s best in financial consultancy paying Rs 160 crore. I suggest the opposition leaders to live at the banks of the Musi River for three months. I will provide fully furnished container houses to them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the project was not against anyone and offered to ensure proper rehabilitation of the people getting displaced because of the Musi rejuvenation. He said that a project like this will bring over a lakh crore rupee economy. “I know 10,000 families will get affected. I have all the details, 10,500 houses earmarked and I will ensure they are provided all the relief. Houses will be constructed in 150 acres in land available near Amberpet police grounds,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister said that he would think about the real estate as it would bring investment to the state. “Why I should not think about tourism? A few people think that constructing a farmhouse was enough for them; it is for them to think like that,” he added. He further said that Hyderabad was the best place in the world to live. “People from Dubai are now saying Hyderabad is safest place. We organised Miss World when ‘operation Sindoor’ was going on,” Revanth Reddy recounted.