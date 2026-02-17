Muslim govt employees in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh allowed to leave early during Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted permission to all Muslim employees to leave their offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday issued a memo, allowing all government Muslim employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of boards/corporations, and public sector employees in the state to leave their offices/schools at 4 p.m. during Ramzan.

The permission will be granted from February 19 to March 20 (both days inclusive) to offer prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during this period.

Meanwhile, the Director of School Education for Telangana has officially authorised a revision of school operating hours during Ramzan. Effective from February 19, till March 20, all Urdu medium government and aided schools, as well as Urdu medium sections within parallel medium schools and DIET colleges, will conduct classes from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

To address the reduction in instructional time during this period, upper primary and secondary schools are required to make up for lost hours by working one additional day.

Primary schools must extend their daily schedule by 30 minutes on two separate working days.

Regional and district educational officers have been instructed to ensure that all school principals and headmasters implement these changes and satisfy the compensatory work requirements as previously practised.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already issued orders permitting Muslim employees working in government offices and educational institutions to leave work one hour earlier during Ramzan to enable them offer prayers.

Minister of Minority Welfare N.M.D. Farooq said last week that the relaxation would be in force from February 18 to March 19.

The facility will apply to all Muslim employees serving across government departments, including teachers, contract staff, outsourcing personnel and employees working in village and ward secretariats - Swarnagrama and Swarnaward secretariats.

According to an official release, the concession is intended to help employees observe religious practices during the fasting month.

The government has already issued formal orders to all departmental heads and district Collectors, directing them to implement the guidelines strictly and uniformly. Except in emergency situations, Muslim employees will be allowed to leave an hour before the official end of working hours to attend prayers.



