Nagarjuna Sagar development possible only with BJP: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Nagarjuna Sagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that BJP alone can bring development to the Nagarjuna Sagar which has been neglected by successive governments.

Addressing a series of public meetings and participating in roadshows as part of his two-day electioneering for the Nagarjuna Saagar Assembly by-poll here on Saturday, the Union Minister has released the party manifesto for the assembly constituency.

The minister started his electioneering from Devulapalli village in the Tripuraram mandal for party candidate Ravi Kumar Naik and participated in the roadshows at Babusai pet, Tripuraram, Mukundapuram. Later, he released the party's manifesto for the development of the constituency in the next two years at a functional hall in Halia.

Addressing on the occasion he said, Nagarjuna Sagar has been neglected and deprived of its due in the development. He asked the voters to give one opportunity to the BJP.

Giving details of the manifesto, Kishan Reddy said that the party will ensure starting a Kendriya Vidyalaya, setting up an industrial corridor, reservations for the STs, support to the farmers cultivating sweat lemon and paddy. Besides, the BJP manifesto has also promised to encourage SC, STs and women to become entrenches, and assured to provide skill development centres among the others. The party in its manifesto has also promised to work for the creation of a separate Halia Revenue Division, which has been the demand of the people of the constituency. During the electioneering, the union minister alleged that though people have elected senior Congress leader Jana Reddy several times from the constituency, the cabinet minister, could not deliver justice to the people, he said.