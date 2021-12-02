Nagarjuna Sagar: Jagadish Reddy lauds services of former MLAs

Nagarjuna Sagar: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday informed that Nagarjun Sagar former MLAs Nomula Narasimaiah and Ram murthy Yadav were voices of the people. He praised the leaders who had always strived hard for the welfare of the people.

Jagadish Reddy unveiled the statues of Nomula Narasimaiah and Gundeboina Rammurthy Yadav at Vempad village in Nidamanur mandal of Nagarjunasagar constituency in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that Nomula was a leader who dedicated his life to the agitation for the justice of people. The dream of Nellikallu Lift Irrigation Scheme of Nomula is going to be a reality very soon.

Tenders for Nellikallu Lift Irrigation works have been completed with initiation of CM KCR, he informed. He said that the TRS govt would carry forward the aspirations of people's leaders like Narasimhaiah and Rammurthy

Stating that both Rammurthy Yadav and Narasimhaiah had set the history with their committed services towards the society, he informed that their services are an inspiration to the present generation. Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagat, MLCs Gutha Sukhendar Reddy, MC Kotireddy, MLAs N Bhaskar Rao, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Shanampudi Saidireddy, Chirumarthi Lingaaih, Ravindra Nayak, Shekhar Reddy, TRS leader Ramachandra Nayak, Party local leaders and workers participated.