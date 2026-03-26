Nagarkurnool gears up for National Lok Adalat on March 28

Nagar Kurnool: A press meet was held on Wednesday at the District Court premises under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority, in line with the directions of the High Court for the State of Telangana, to raise awareness about the upcoming National Lok Adalat.

The programme was attended by D. Ramakanth, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing the media, he informed that the National Lok Adalat would be conducted on March 28 across all court complexes in Nagarkurnool district.

He explained that a wide range of cases could be taken up during the Lok Adalat, including civil disputes, compoundable criminal cases, cheque bounce matters, family disputes, motor accident claims and bank-related cases.