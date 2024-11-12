Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Campaigning in Maharashtra Elections

NagarKurnool: Today, as part of the Maharashtra election campaign, Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy campaigned on behalf of Congress candidate Vasant Rao Purke in the villages of Mohad and Pimpal Chand within the Ralegaon constituency.

During the campaign, Dr. Rajesh Reddy highlighted the developmental and welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress party in Telangana, explaining their positive impact to the local people. He emphasized the importance of the Congress party and urged the residents to support the Congress candidate with a strong majority.