Nagarkurnool: Shocked over son's death due to COVID-19, woman dies of heart attack

A woman died of heart attack here on Saturday hours after her son succumbed to COVID-19. The victims are the natives of Erravalli thanda of Charakonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Getting into details, Jaipal Naik (55) was working as teacher at government primary school at Jupally and was residing at Vidyanagar colony of Kalwakurthy rown. On April 28, Jaipal Naik tested positive for the virus and was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment.

On learning of her son's death, Nanku (80), Jaipal Naik's mother suffered a heart attack. According to the local people, Nanku is said to be suffering multiple health issues. A pall of gloom surrounded in the village with the death of the mother and son.

