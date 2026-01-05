Naini visits family of late Congress leader Ellesh

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy visited the family of Congress party leader Dabbet Ellesh (Laddu), who recently died in a road accident, and expressed his condolences, here, on Sunday

The MLA visited the residence of the late Ellesh, a resident of Hanumakonda’s 47th Division and paid floral tributes to the portrait of the deceased. He met the bereaved family members and conveyed his deep sympathy over the untimely demise.

Naini assured the family that he would always stand by them and extended his support for the future of Ellesh’s children. Describing Ellesh’s death as tragic and deeply painful, the MLA said that the Congress party would provide all possible assistan