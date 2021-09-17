  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nalgonda: 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar lifted

Nagarjuna sagar dam
x

Nagarjuna sagar dam (File Photo)

Highlights

  • 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar lifted to about five-feet
  • At present, the project inflows are 2,16,137 cusecs

Nalgonda: The irrigation officials on Friday lifted 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar to about five-feet, releasing 1,33,137 cusecs of water to downstream. At present, the project inflows are 2,16,137 cusecs.

The current water level of the project is 589.70 as against the total water level 590 feet. Also, the water storage the project reached 311.1486 tmc as against the total water storage 312.0450 tmc.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X