Nalgonda: 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar lifted

Nalgonda: The irrigation officials on Friday lifted 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar to about five-feet, releasing 1,33,137 cusecs of water to downstream. At present, the project inflows are 2,16,137 cusecs.



The current water level of the project is 589.70 as against the total water level 590 feet. Also, the water storage the project reached 311.1486 tmc as against the total water storage 312.0450 tmc.