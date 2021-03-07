Nalgonda: BJP, TRS on the same page

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi were working jointly for mutual benefits through a hidden agenda.



On Saturday, along with party senior leader Jana Reddy and party MLC candidate Ramulu Naik, he took part in a meeting held with graduates at Halia of Nagarjunasagar constituency.

Exemplifying the support of TRS to BJP with regard to demonetisation, scrapping of Article 370, Triple Talak Bill and election of Vice-President, Uttam stated that both the parties are on the same page. In this meeting, party leader Billu Nayak, Congress youth leader Raghuveer Reddy and others participated.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ramulu Naik addressing the media at Nalgonda stated that Congress would come to power in the State in 2023 election and added that Uttam would become the next Chief Minister of the State.

Telangana was granted by the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi after party leaders brought the sacrifice of 1,200 martyrs to her notice, Naik said, accusing K Chandrashekar Rao of preventing Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from becoming the PCC chief as he belonged to Dalit community.

"KCR has no respect for others other than his family members. There is a big conspiracy behind fielding PV Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi as TRS MLC candidate for Hyderabad – Ranga Reddy- Mahbubnagar constituency," he said.

He slammed K Chandrashekar Rao for calling tribal farmers as dogs when they tried to question him on Podu lands during the Halia public meeting recently. "TRS should ask votes of graduates only after paying the assured unemployment allowance," he said, adding that if a tea vendor could become the Prime Minister of the country, then why can an activist become an MLC?

He urged the voters to support the Congress in MLC election and added that TRS chief would be sent behind bars after the Congress comes to power in the State in 2023.