Nalgonda: Denied money for booze, liquor addict kills mother

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): In a gruesome incident, alcoholic addicted youth killed his mother brutally by hitting her head with a pestle.

This incident took place on Monday night at Balaji Nagar of Pedda Adiserlapally mandal of Deverakonda constituency in the district. The deceased was identified as Meghavath Bujji of Balaji Nagar.

According to sources, Mehavath Bujji had four children including two sons and two daughters. Youngest son Munna was addicted to liquor and gambling and he took money from his mother for his needs.

Bujji got Kalayana Lakshmi amount for her daughter's marriage a few days ago. Munna asked his mother for money and when she denied he hit her head with a pesle on Monday night.

With severe head injuries Bujji died on the spot. Over a tip-off, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. They shifted the body to Devarakonda Government Hospital for postmortem. Investigation is on.