Nalgonda District Set to Become a Model for Telangana, Says Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has announced that the united Nalgonda district will be transformed into a role model for the state of Telangana. During a review meeting at the Suryapet Collectorate, he highlighted the remarkable progress of Nalgonda, which has emerged from a history of drought to a position where it can now contribute significantly to the nation’s food supply.

Accompanied by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister Tummala discussed key issues including the Indiramma housing scheme, land acquisition, paddy procurement, and preparations for this year’s monsoon crop. The review focused on ensuring sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing the district's capacity to support local farmers.