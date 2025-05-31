Live
- Discussed grave challenges posed by cross-border terrorism to India with Danish leaders, says Gulam Ali Khatana
- TN: Chennai Police recovers Rs 10.25 cr for cyber fraud
- Chandrababu distributes elderly pension, asks MLAs and MPs to visit villages
- NIA charge sheets three Maoist guerrillas in 2023 Kerala forest office attack
- J&K: Sufficient security in place for Kheer Bhawani festival
- Anyone who dares to threaten us will get a befitting reply at their doorstep, says J.P. Nadda in Jaipur
- IMFA Signs 25-Year Power Purchase Agreement with AMPIN ENERGY
- India seal historic series win against Trinidad & Tobago in landmark Deaf Cricket tour
- Nalgonda District Set to Become a Model for Telangana, Says Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao
- Bangladesh: Parties slam Yunus for 'misleading' remarks on elections
Nalgonda District Set to Become a Model for Telangana, Says Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao
Highlights
Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has announced that the united Nalgonda district will be transformed into a role model for the state of Telangana....
Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has announced that the united Nalgonda district will be transformed into a role model for the state of Telangana. During a review meeting at the Suryapet Collectorate, he highlighted the remarkable progress of Nalgonda, which has emerged from a history of drought to a position where it can now contribute significantly to the nation’s food supply.
Accompanied by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister Tummala discussed key issues including the Indiramma housing scheme, land acquisition, paddy procurement, and preparations for this year’s monsoon crop. The review focused on ensuring sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing the district's capacity to support local farmers.
Next Story