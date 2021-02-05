Nalgonda: Grow peanuts, pulses for higher returns, Minister tells farmers

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the measures taken by the government in the field of agriculture had led to the development of agricultural sector in the State.

He participated in a training camp held for farmers on new farm practices at Rythu Vedika in Tipparthi mandal on Thursday. Farmers were educated on cultivation of vegetables, watermelon and flowers besides fertilizer usage and yields. He said that Rythu Vedika would be useful to unite farmers to discuss and share their experiences and cultivation practices and to adopt the most profitable farming practices. Adding that the land in the State is suitable for cultivate of crops all-round the year, the Minister said that the State government has been providing irrigation facility, investment and MSP to farm produce.

Farmers should follow the instructions and advice of agriculture officials and scientists and cultivate by adopting best cultivation methods and earn good income. Besides paddy and cotton, farmers should cultivate groundnut and pulses to get higher returns with less investment.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil has advised the farmers to utilise the services of Rythu Vedikas.