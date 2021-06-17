Nalgonda records highest paddy procurement

Nalgonda: Overcoming all the hurdles including corona wave shortage of Hamali and Gunny bags. Transport issues and sudden rains district officials has proved that their mettle by procuring huge paddy.

On one hand rest of the districts are facing so many problems in procuring paddy, on the other hand, Nalgonda finished the procurement in half of the targeted time.

Officials of Nalgonda broke their own record of procurement of 6.49 lakh metric tonnes by procuring 7.81 lakh metric tonnes paddy in this year's Yasangi (Rabi) season. Officials established 375 paddy procurement centres across Nalgonda district.

The target set by the government is 94.82 lakh metric tonnes in 32 districts of the State and procurement must finish within 90 days Procurement is still going on in many districts in the state.

The Actual target of Nalgonda district alone is 7 lakh Metric tonnes but officials crossed the target very easily and became role model to rest of the districts in the State. It may be noted that officials of Nalgonda district procured Rs 75.76 crore worth 7.81 lakh metric tonnes from 1,11,656 farmers and deposited Rs 1,225 crore in 92,199 farmers bank accounts so far.