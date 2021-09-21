Nalgonda: Toddler dies after swallowing vicks vaporub mini pack

In a tragic incident, a seventh-month-old boy died after swallowing Vicks Vaporub mini pack here at Thondlai village of Narketpally mandal of Nalgonda district.



It is learned that the boy put the vicks box in his mouth while playing and swallowed it accidentally. The parents who noticed it after hearing his cry rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he died in the mid-way. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of the seventh-month-old boy.

The family said that the boy was unable to breathe after swallowing the box and died while being taken to the hospital.