Nalgonda: Uttam Kumar Reddy urges State government, Centre to care of the poor

Nalgonda: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded government to permit private hospitals for corona tests as the virus is spreading day by day.

Uttam along with DCC president Shankar Naik and other leaders felicitated the sanitation workers at the municipal office and the medical staff at DMHO office in Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, the PCC chief urged the district administration to develop government hospitals of Nalgonda and Suryapet in all aspects. He demanded the State and Central governments to pay special attention to poor and migrant workers problems during lockdown period.

He urged the state government to take all measures to rescue lime and sweet lime orchard farmers by providing transportation for export to other States and demanded to take necessary steps to rescue all farmers by buying their form produces at this critical time.

He added that the Congress party will support the government with over their positive measures in the interest of farmers and poor.

He lauded the services of health, police and sanitation staff in controlling the corona virus and urged the Congress leaders and cadre to render valuable services to the poor at this critical time.

Congress leaders Dubbaka Narsmha Reddy, Bontha Venkataiah, Tummala Linga Swamy, ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah, MPP Suman, Congress councilors and leaders were present on the occasion.