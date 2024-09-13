Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates ₹50 Lakh to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Telugu film star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated ₹50 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief efforts for flood victims. On behalf of Balakrishna, his daughter Tejaswini met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat and handed over the donation cheque.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for Balakrishna's contribution, acknowledging the actor’s support in helping the government with relief activities. Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Sports Advisor A.P. Jitender Reddy were also present during the event.



Balakrishna's generous donation will aid ongoing efforts to provide relief to those affected by the recent floods in the state.

