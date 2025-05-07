Narendra Chary Elected as President of Mahabubnagar Press Club in Close Contest

Mahabubnagar: Senior journalist V. Narendra Chary of HMTV has been elected as the new President of the Mahabubnagar Press Club, following a keenly contested election held recently. Chary, who stood as an independent candidate, secured 95 votes, defeating his closest rival Nagaraju, who polled 80 votes. With a majority of 15 votes, Chary’s win has brought an end to the long-pending elections to the Press Club.

Speaking after his victory, Narendra Chary expressed heartfelt gratitude to the journalists who supported him and placed their trust in his leadership. He said he was overwhelmed by the response and promised to work for the development of the Press Club. He also assured that modern and advanced facilities would be made available for all journalists, regardless of their affiliations.

Chary vowed to stand by journalists during their hardships and promised to fight for their rights and welfare. He added that he would take all necessary steps to ensure that journalists receive the benefits and recognition they deserve from the government.

Along with Chary’s election as President, the Press Club members also elected Anjilaiha, D. Venkatesh, and Dharan Kanth as Vice Presidents. G. Narender Goud was elected as the General Secretary. Three members—S. Mani Prasad, P. Satish Kumar, and G. Krishna—were elected as Joint Secretaries. Pallemoni Yadaiah was elected as the Treasurer.

Six executive members were also elected in the same elections. They are K. Ramkonda, Mohan Das, G. Ravi Kumar, K. Venkat Ramaulu, Shabuddin Mulla, and Abdul Ahad Siddique.

The elections were conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner. Members of the journalist community have welcomed the results and expressed hope that the new team will work sincerely for the betterment of the press fraternity in Mahabubnagar.