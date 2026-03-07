‘Nari Shakti’ not just a slogan, but a national mission: BJP chief



The BJP Telangana State Mahila Morcha organised International Women’s Day celebrations attended by several prominent leaders. BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramchander Rao participated as the chief guest, while Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj joined as the special guest, and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna was present as a distinguished guest.

Addressing the event, N Ramchander Rao highlighted the transformative role of women in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that “Nari Shakti” is not merely a slogan but a national mission tied to the country’s progress.

He recalled the difficult times when the birth of a girl child was neglected, and female foeticide was widespread, noting that initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have brought significant social change by protecting and educating girl children.

Rao praised the Modi government’s welfare schemes that have directly impacted women’s lives. He pointed to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which has provided LPG connections to millions of poor households, reducing indoor pollution and improving women’s health. He also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which has fulfilled the dream of home ownership for countless families, with property rights registered in women’s names, ensuring financial security and dignity.

He cited historic milestones such as the election of Droupadi Murmu as India’s first tribal woman President and the leadership of Nirmala Sitharaman, who served as the country’s first woman Defence Minister and is currently the Finance Minister.

He also lauded the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill – 2023), which guarantees 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, calling it a landmark in political empowerment.

Rao further noted the contributions of women in national security, with female officers taking part in critical operations, proving that Indian women are at the forefront of safeguarding the nation. He emphasized that BJP-ruled states are implementing schemes like Ladli Lakshmi Yojana to provide educational and financial support to girls, strengthening their path to empowerment. Turning to Telangana, Rao expressed concern over the rising crimes against women, including domestic violence and other offences, accusing the state government of failing to provide adequate safety.

He criticised the Congress-led government for not fulfilling its election promises to women, such as the Rs 2,500 monthly support and gold under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. He declared that the people of Telangana are watching these failures closely and that the countdown for the Congress government has begun. Rao urged educated women and young women to actively participate in politics and join the BJP to bring about change and ensure good governance in Telangana. He stressed that women’s empowerment is central to the BJP’s vision and appealed to women across the state to unite for a safer and stronger future.